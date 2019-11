Milan and Ibrahimovic are closer and closer: The latest

Milan are getting closer and closer to signing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to a report from Italian broadcaster SportMediaset via Calciomercato.com tonight.The report details how the Rossoneri are working with the Swedish striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, currently negotiating his contract bonuses. The 38-year-old Swede is asking for €3 million for a six-month contract. The Rossoneri are in desperate need of attacking inspiration, currently sitting at 12th in the league table after 13 games.Apollo Heyes