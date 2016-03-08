Milan and Ibrahimovic are closer and closer: The latest
28 November at 20:45Milan are getting closer and closer to signing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to a report from Italian broadcaster SportMediaset via Calciomercato.com tonight.
The report details how the Rossoneri are working with the Swedish striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, currently negotiating his contract bonuses. The 38-year-old Swede is asking for €3 million for a six-month contract. The Rossoneri are in desperate need of attacking inspiration, currently sitting at 12th in the league table after 13 games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments