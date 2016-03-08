Milan and Inter hope to play Serie A Women derby at the San Siro
11 September at 13:45The Women’s World Cup played in June this year increased the interest and visibility of Serie A Women, starting this weekend. According to Milan based newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com, both Milan and Inter are keen to play the derby at the San Siro.
However, there is a problem. The current date set for the Milanese derby is during the international break, but the San Siro’s pitch will be undergoing maintenance work. So, both clubs are considering the possibility of the changing the date of the derby in order to play it in their home stadium.
Apollo Heyes
