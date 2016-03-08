Milan and Inter hope to play Serie A Women derby at the San Siro

11 September at 13:45
The Women’s World Cup played in June this year increased the interest and visibility of Serie A Women, starting this weekend. According to Milan based newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com, both Milan and Inter are keen to play the derby at the San Siro.
 
However, there is a problem. The current date set for the Milanese derby is during the international break, but the San Siro’s pitch will be undergoing maintenance work. So, both clubs are considering the possibility of the changing the date of the derby in order to play it in their home stadium.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.