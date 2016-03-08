Milan and Inter prepare to say bye to San Siro

Both Inter and Milan are more and more convinced to say goodbye to the historic San Siro and plan to build a new stadium together. The project has been underway for some time, the regulatory plan was approved by the City of Milan and gives room for various manoeuvres including that of the demolition of Giuseppe Meazza.





Under the pressure of AC Milan and Ivan Gazidis, the two clubs have entrusted the American business bank Goldman Sachs six months ago with an important financial position on the stadium. Inter and Milan have asked to study from an operational and financial point of view the construction of the new Stadium in the current parking area. The trip made to the USA by the Gazidis and Antonelli together with Goldman Sachs consultants in recent days is testament that the plan to build a new stadium is going ahead.



