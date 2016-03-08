Milan and Inter show interest in Man United loanee: Roma's position

Chris Smalling has been a pleasant surprise for Roma so far this season after arriving from Manchester United on loan last summer. The defender has convinced everyone and sporting director Petrachi is already working on the redemption with the Red Devils.



As reported by Il Tempo, a new meeting with the agents of the English defender is scheduled in the coming weeks. The Englishman is inclined to remain in the Giallorossi shirt and Roma are ready to offer 10 million euros for his services, though United could ask for 5 more.



Not only that, according to the Roma-based paper, Smalling's good performances would have attracted the interest of Milan and Inter in the coming days but the will of the player would be to stay in the capital.