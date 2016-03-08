Milan and Inter target chooses to stay at Chelsea
07 October at 14:15Cesc Fabregas' contract is set to expire at the end of the year and many clubs, including Milan and Inter in Italy, have expressed interest in the Spaniard's services. However, the former Barcelona and Arsenal man seems to have made a firm decision on his future.
According to the English version of Sky Sports, the desire of the midfielder is to remain at Chelsea, as he is amazed by the cooperation and work done with Sarri, who arrived at the Stamford Bridge this summer.
Fabregas has been linked to a move to Italy on many occasions, but it seems that for now, it is a hypothesis that does not attract him.
The 31-year-old joined Chelsea in the summer of 2014 and has ever since made 186 appearances for the London-based club, netting 21 goals and assisting another 55 in all competitions. The player formerly played for La Liga side Barcelona and Premier League rivals Arsenal before that.
