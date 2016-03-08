Liverpool and Spurs target reveals desire to move to England
15 September at 10:00Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with moves to both AC Milan and Inter Milan, with Il Corriere dello Sport reporting earlier this week that the two rivals are watching the 21-year-old very closely, with the aim to sign him in January.
Cagliari have set a €40million asking price for Barella, which Milan are aiming to lower by offering players in exchange to Cagliari. Inter, meanwhile, are thought to have been in talks with Cagliari for some time regarding Barella.
Barella himself was interviewed by the BBC, to whom he spoke of his career, for club and country, and whether he would prefer to play in Serie A or the Premier League in the future:
“In the National I really enjoyed being with Bonaventura, I tried to learn the best things from him. Tomorrow I just want to swap jerseys with Jack. This Milan is better than last year, they are not afraid to play the ball and they play it with anyone. I have seen them with Napoli, but it is a team that has the mentality of Gattuso and an extra Higuain, one of the five strongest strikers in Europe. If I remember the goal to the Rossoneri in January? And how. I remember that I did not connect, I heard the scream of the stadium. I ran to hug Cossu on the bench.
“The president controls the market; there have been offers and Cagliari has refused them. I do not go into the evaluations, but I'm happy to have stayed on the team I cheer for. This summer I was a little angry because I could not do things as I wanted. If I had to choose between Serie A and Premier? I say Premier for how they interpret the game. And then they're all nervous like me.
“I took another step and I got a certificate of esteem from Mancini and this is what matters: I want to play the U21 European Championship in June, but I'm happy to be among the big ones. left: between Bonucci-Chiellini and Caldara-Romagnoli who would I play? Today the first two for the experience they have, then the others.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments