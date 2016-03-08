AC Milan and Inter, the main candidate to design new stadium
12 September at 10:00In today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it) the newspaper dedicates a column to the question concerning the construction of the new San Siro. Two firms (and therefore projects) are in the runnings for the ambitious project.
The two companies are American giant Populous and the Italian-American couple Progetto CMR. Mayor Beppe Sala - who by 10 October will have to rule on the request presented by AC Milan and Inter - has invited the companies to share their respective project with the citizens, Gazzetta reports.
Furthermore, the two clubs are planning a presentation for September 24th, Gazzetta continues. However, what do the two designers put on the plate? Wembley remains one of the most significant stadiums on Populous's bulletin board, who have also designed Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Benfica's Da Luz and more.
However, the real gem of the company is the new Tottenham stadium. Progetto CMR, on the other hand, has come up with concepts for the future Cagliari Arena. According to experts, Populous has a clear advantage, but the game is still open, the report concludes.
