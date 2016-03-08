Milan and Inter to rival PL clubs in race for Arsenal star
30 September at 10:45According to reports from authoritative English newspaper The Times last week, Aaron Ramsey will not be renewing his contract with Arsenal and will therefore be leaving the club; whether for a fee in January or for free in the summer. This has put a number of clubs on red alert, including Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and Lazio, Milan and Inter in Serie A.
From what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, although Ramsey is not an immediate priority for Milan, he is more than just an idea for the Rossoneri; especially given the arrival of Ivan Gazidis as CEO at Milan from North London. The South African could use existing connections to Ramsey to try and lure him into a move to Milan.
Alternatively, Inter are also keen on the Welshman; Inter’s sporting director Ausilio said to be a big fan of the 27-year-old midfielder. For a club to tempt Ramsey, they would have to offer a minimum of €6-€6.5 million a season in wages; if not more.
