Milan and Lazio compete for Arsenal midfielder
13 September at 15:55According to the latest reports from English tabloid newspaper The Sun, AC Milan are set to compete with Lazio to sign Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey had also been a target of Chelsea and Liverpool over the summer, according to reports from the English press.
Ramsey’s Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2019 and he has not yet agreed a deal to remain in North London, yet new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is seemingly interested in keeping the Welshman at the club, despite his reportedly high wage demands.
Perhaps Ramsey will want a new challenge and leave the club in favour of a move to Italy; in January he will be expensive but if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he could be available on a free. Lazio could seek to sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next summer, with funds raised by this sale possibly used to sign the Arsenal midfielder.
For more Lazio content; exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments