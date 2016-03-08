Milan and Lazio target tells Zidane he wants to leave Madrid
17 June at 18:45Dani Ceballos scored the opener in Spain U21's campaign in the U21 European Championships last night but the Spanish side slumped to an eventual 3-1 defeat. Ceballos has been a target of a number of clubs over the past year; including being linked to both Lazio and AC Milan in Serie A.
Now, as has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Zidane informed Ceballos, who is currently contracted to the Frenchman's Real Madrid side, that there was no place for him within the French coach's plans at the club. Ceballos would have given an immediate response, as per AS, in which he conveyed his desire to leave the club and telling Zidane that he no longer wants to work under him.
This will open the door for both Milan and Lazio, as well as a handful of Premier League clubs, who have expressed an interest in the Spaniard. If he can keep impressing at the EUROs, however, he could soon be out of the price range of both clubs; with the Rossoneri and the Biancocelesti only having limited amounts of funds.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments