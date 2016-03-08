Milan and Napoli had planned star swap; deal collapsed with Milan changes
25 August at 20:15According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Milan and Napoli had planned to swap Suso and Jose Callejon before changes in the ownership and backroom of Milan led to the deal being called off.
The Milan regime of Yonghong Li, Fassone and Mirabelli fell over the summer, replaced by the Elliott Management hedge fund, its owner Paul Singer and new arrivals of Leonardo and Paolo Maldini.
The new management consider Suso to be unsellable and therefore cancelled a deal; which would’ve seen the two Serie A sides swap Spaniards. Suso is now a vital part of Milan’s side, as they prepare to take on Napoli this evening in their first match of the season; the first scheduled, against Genoa, did not take place due to the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa which resulted in the deaths of around 40 people.
