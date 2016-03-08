Milan and Napoli interested in Atalanta full-back Gosens

Having arrived at Atalanta in the summer of 2017, Robin Gosens has shown himself to be one of Serie A’s finest left-backs. So much so that it seems that bigger clubs are starting to take note in the 24 year old German.



Leonardo is apparently a keen admirer of Gosens, and has had scouts at Atalanta’s last two games. He views him as an ideal player to offer competition to Rodriguez for the starting spot on the left side of Milan’s defence. No negotiations have yet taken place between the two clubs, but Atalanta are aware of Milan’s interest.



It is not just Milan that have noticed the Germans rise to prominence, however. Napoli and Hoffenheim have also been monitoring the left-back, who is excelling under Gasperini’s tutelage. The German club have reportedly already prepared an offer for Gosens, who is contracted with Atalanta until 2022.

