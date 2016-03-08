Milan and Raiola set to meet to discuss Donnarumma future
28 August at 15:00Yesterday, at Casa Milan, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini entertained a visit from the agent of Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez. This meeting revolved around the reports that Rodriguez was linked with a move away, with Arsenal and, most recently, Paris Saint-Germain circling for Milan’s full-back. The discussion focused around what the future holds; with Milan and Rodriguez still married for the meantime.
Now, according to what has been reported by La Repubblica, today is the turn of Milan to deal with the entourage of Gianluigi Donnarumma, specifically Vincenzo Raiola, brother of Mino Raiola. Milan will be looking to make assurances to Donnarumma, especially after signing Pepe Reina this summer, to provide realistic competition to Donnarumma; in the bid to encourage the young shot stopped to develop and grow at a quicker rate.
A number of teams have been circling for Donnarumma in recent months and years; with Chelsea showing a lot of interest over the summer before they broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.
