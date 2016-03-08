Milan and Roma target's move to Galatasaray nears completion
17 July at 19:20
Fulham midfielder Jean Michaël Seri is on his way to Galatasaray in Turkey.
The Turkish club release a short a statement on Twitter to announced that official negotiations have begun for the acquisition of the Ivorian midfielder on loan
The player has also been closely followed by Serie A sides AC Milan and AS Roma, as his agent exclusively confessed to calciomercato.com.
Profesyonel futbolcu Jean Michael Seri'nin Kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda Futbolcu ve Kulübü Fulham FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/cG9yeBc4YO— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 17, 2019
Seri was part of a Fulham side that was relegated from the Premier League last season with only 26 points. The Ivorian made 32 appearances for the club scoring 1 and assisting 3.
