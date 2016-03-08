Milan and Roma target's move to Galatasaray nears completion

17 July at 19:20

Fulham midfielder Jean Michaël Seri is on his way to  Galatasaray in Turkey.
 
The Turkish club release a short a statement on Twitter to announced that official negotiations have begun for the acquisition of the Ivorian midfielder on loan
  The player has also been closely followed by Serie A sides AC Milan and AS Roma, as his agent exclusively confessed to calciomercato.com.
 
Seri was part of a Fulham side that was relegated from the Premier League last season with only 26 points. The Ivorian made 32 appearances for the club scoring 1 and assisting 3.
 

