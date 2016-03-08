Milan and Torino do battle for Napoli defender
31 May at 23:00According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, both AC Milan and Torino are chasing Napoli defender Mario Rui. The Portuguese full-back will be leaving Napoli, with the player's agent confirming it just a couple of days ago.
However, there is a belief that Napoli could be prepared to use Rui in a deal with Benfica, from Rui's native Portugal, to sign their Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo. Grimaldo is highly rated and could add an extra dimension to the Neapolitan defence that Rui cannot; instead more suited to a slightly lower level of football.
Napoli will be aiming to challenge Juventus for the Scudetto next season and have already signalled their intention to have a strong transfer market, with phone calls in the past days between Carlo Ancelotti and Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.
