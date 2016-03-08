Milan and Torino do battle for Napoli defender

According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, both AC Milan and Torino are chasing Napoli defender Mario Rui. The Portuguese full-back will be leaving Napoli, with the player's agent confirming it just a couple of days ago.

However, there is a belief that Napoli could be prepared to use Rui in a deal with Benfica, from Rui's native Portugal, to sign their Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo. Grimaldo is highly rated and could add an extra dimension to the Neapolitan defence that Rui cannot; instead more suited to a slightly lower level of football.

Napoli will be aiming to challenge Juventus for the Scudetto next season and have already signalled their intention to have a strong transfer market, with phone calls in the past days between Carlo Ancelotti and Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.

