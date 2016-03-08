Milan, Andre Silva deal facing problems: the details
02 September at 17:00Milan's possible swap deal involving Andre Silva and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ante Rebic is facing problems.
Rebic arrived in Milan earlier today of undergoing a medical ahead of the move. He has now completed the medical and is now undergoing some sporting fitness tests.
On the other side of the negotiations, Andre Silva was supposed to join Frankfurt but Sky Italia claim that problems have cropped up in the deal.
They refuse to give away too many details about what exactly this problem is, with many speculating that this could be because of a failed medical. Silva previously failed a medical when he was close to joining Monaco.
They also claim that these problems have brought up about doubts about whether the swap deal can go through or not. As details are yet to emerge about what exactly is happening.
Go to comments