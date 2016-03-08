Milan announcement of new coach Giampaolo imminent; the details
13 June at 16:45Marco Giampaolo has been considered the frontrunner to be the new AC Milan head coach for a couple of weeks now, the Sampdoria head coach having to discuss the terms of his exit with Samp president Massimo Ferrero as well as agreeing a contract with Milan before making anything official.
Giampaolo was in Milan this morning the cross the t's and dot the i's on his contract with the Rossoneri, as an announcement of the coach's appointment is expected within the next day.
Giampaolo has come to an agreement with Ferrero to leave Sampdoria and will take over at Milan on a two-year contract, with an optional third year; the coach making €2m net per season during his time at the club.
Milan will be hoping that a new look backroom and technical team can lead them to return to the Champions League next season.
