Milan, Antonini: 'Romagnoli captain? He's 24 years old and has no international experience...'
04 October at 21:30Former Milan midfielder Luca Antonini spoke to Italian radio station Radio Rossonera via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the captaincy of defender Alessio Romagnoli.
"At least 3 or 4 leaders are needed. Romagnoli can give personality and determination but he's 24 years old and has no international experience. We need players who, in times of difficulty, transmit serenity to the youngest players.”
The discussion of Romagnoli’s captaincy has become more relevant recently due to star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s explicit request to be made vice-captain of the club in his contract negotiations with the Rossoneri.
20-year-old Donnarumma, who broke into the Milan first team aged only 16, has a history of tough negotiations with the Rossoneri, but the club are keen to renew with the player, who has made 170 appearances for the club already, despite his young age.
Apollo Heyes
