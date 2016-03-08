Milan, Antonio Nocerino: 'I have never stopped loving Milan'
14 November at 15:30Former Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino discussed his time with the Rossoneri in an interview with Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
“We are fourteenth, I have never stopped loving the Milan environment, I have a wonderful memory. And seeing them like this makes me feel bad.”
The 34-year-old Italian spent five years with the Rossoneri between 2011 to 2016, where he made 96 appearances. In that time, he scored 13 goals and provided six assists, but was loaned out three times as he struggled to maintain a first team spot. He spent time with Parma, West Ham and Torino before leaving for Orlando City in 2016.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments