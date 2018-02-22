AC Milan are busy little bees at the moment, if the latest reports from France are anything to go by.

According to RMC Sport, the Rossoneri are interested in signing Marcelo, a central defender who has done very well for himself at the Groupama Stadium.

Marcelo joined from Besiktas for only €7 million, and now plies his trade for Jean-Michel Aulas, who is always known for getting very good deals for his big sales.

The Italian press claim that Milan were ready to offer him a four-year deal, but RMC believe that Marcelo’s answer was to ask Lyon’s directors, and that he would online talk contracts after that.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions this season, and is being considered because the Rossoneri can’t spend a lot this summer.



They are expecting to be punished by UEFA’s Financial Fair Play because of their excessive transfers spending in recent years.

Lyon are only expected to be interested if an offer of some consequence is made.