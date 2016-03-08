Milan-Arsenal-Brazil : the domino of the directors

30 May at 21:35
It's not just players and managers that move around in football as there is also a merry-go around of directors happening right now as well. It involves AC Milan, Arsenal and Brazil...

Firstly, Milan acquired Ivan Gazidis as their CEO, chosen by the club's new owners, Elliot Management; then comes the disagreements between the South African and Leonardo over differing views on the transfer market, which resulted in the Brazilian resigning from his position at Milan. This has apparently pushed the former Brazilian international towards the Brazilian Federation, as the technical director to replace Edu Gaspar. The former Arsenal player is now pushing for a move to his former club as the London club's technical director. It's an incredible turn of tables, which is becoming, more and more common in today's football. How all three men go in these roles and how it affects the teams remains to be seen as time will tell. More to come on the matter in the coming days...

