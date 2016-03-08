Milan: as Chelsea's Bakayoko inches closer, Locatelli could join Sassuolo

The AC Milan revolution is now in full swing as Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are in charge of the transfer window. Leonardo's first move as a Milan director was a brilliant one as he got a world class striker in Gonzalo Higuain (something the rossoneri have been missing for 5 years now) and Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leo Bonucci and money. With Higuain aboard, Milan can surely hope to qualify for the UCL but Leonardo knows that he will also have to improve his midfield in the coming days.



According to the latest reports in Italy, Chelsea's Bakayoko is "very close" to AC Milan as the French midfielder would join on a loan with a 30-35 million euros option to buy. The only thing missing now is to figure out how to divide his hefty salary for this coming season as Milan and Chelsea are having ongoing negotiations on the matter sources have told Calciomercato.com.



With Bakoyoko inching closer, it seems like Milan are ready to sell youngster Manuele Locatelli as they want him to get some playing time. They are having talks with Sassuolo as Milan want to get a buy-back clause included in a potential deal. More to come as Leonardo is working very hard....