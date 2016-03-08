Milan, Atletico getting closer to agreeing deal for Correa: report

25 August at 11:41
Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan and Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are getting closer to agreeing a deal for the potential transfer of striker Angel Correa.

The Milan-based club are in the market to sign a striker before the end of the ongoing transfer window and have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit, but have failed to meet Los Rojiblancos’ valuation of €50 million for the player.

However, according to Tuttosport, both clubs are getting closer to agreeing a deal as the Rossoneri have made a new offer €42 million and a portion of the future sale of Correa.
 

