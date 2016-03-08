Milan, Bacca: 'I want to remain in Spain'
02 June at 15:30Carlos Bacca has made it clear that he desires to stay in Spain at Villareal rather than returning to Milan. The 31-year-old had a solid season for the yellow submarine, scoring 18 goals in all competitions while on loan from Rossoneri.
Bacca spoke to Italian media after Colombia’s friendly match against Egypt.
"I have two years of contract with Milan, but we are talking about continuing in Villarreal. I'm happy in Spain and that's why we're talking "
Bacca also spoke on Milan’s fortunes this season and how he sees them faring next campaign.
“Milan have changed a lot and a lot of new players with quality have arrived, but they have gotten back into Europe…It’s difficult to compete with Roma, Juventus and Napoli. They are working towards getting to that level.”
Bacca hopes to make an impact for Colombia at the World Cup as they square off against Poland, Senegal, and Japan in Group H.
