Milan back to the future: not only Ibra, Pato is coming

Not only Ibrahimovic. The AC Milan of the future could welcome again another great ex, who has scored 63 goals in 150 matches in the Rossoneri side. Leonardo is evaluating the option Pato, the former Brazilian enfant prodige, who at the age of 29, is dreaming of coming back to the team that launched him in the top football. After a year and a half in China, at Tianjin Quanjian, Pato misses Europe and pushes for the return to Milan. He repeated it over the phone, on more than one occasion, to Leo, a friend and man of the Rossoneri club transfer, who had already taken him to Milan in 2007, snatching him, for € 22 million, from the Internacional of Porto Alegre.



ZLATAN FIRST CHOICE - Pato contract expires in December 2019, he earns € 9 million a year and has a clause of € 25 million. Milan does not want to pay that price, the deal can be done in short time, but only under certain conditions. Even because Ibrahimovic remains the first choice of the club. Next month will be decisive, between Uefa decisions and the results on the pitch.





Emanuele Giulianelli