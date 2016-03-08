Milan, Bakayoko and Kessie summoned to Casa Milan over Acerbi saga

18 April at 18:00

The sorry saga involving Milan midfielders Timoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie shows no sign of abating: after the end-of-match belittling of the Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, the positions taken by politicians and the decision not to punish the two Rossoneri players with a suspension by the Sports Judge, followed by the reaction of the Lazio fans with a deplorable racist chant towards Bakayoko in yesterday's match against Udinese at the Olimpico, today the two players were called to Casa Milan.

 

According to what was learned from Calciomercato.com, Bakayoko and Kessie, were summoned to the venue today, for further clarification, this time individually with the Milan leadership, with Maldini and Leonardo set to speak to the two midfielders. Milan have not yet expressed an official position on the situation, but both players have however appeared at Casa Milan, and this cannot be a coincidence. The management wanted to talk about what happened, which has portrayed Milan in a negative light, and will make their decision on internal punishments for the players.

