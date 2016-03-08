Milan, Bakayoko statistics show he is Rossoneri’s best midfielder
15 November at 12:00A month ago, many considered Tiemoue Bakayoko’s time at Milan at an end; with the midfielder not impressing in his first few games for the Rossoneri after signing from Chelsea on loan. It was at a point where reports suggested Milan were considering terminating the loan at their own cost – yet it seems things are turning around for the Frenchman.
As analysed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bakayoko, in his last three games for Milan, has made seven tackles, completed six dribbles, won 26 duels (8 of which were in the air, a record) and also holds the record for the most balls recovered by a Milan player in the last three games, at 24.
For now, it seems that Bakayoko is improving and has got over the initial hurdle that he similarly faced when joining Chelsea last season. The Frenchman is showing his worth now and could be called upon to help the Rossoneri improve.
