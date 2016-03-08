Milan, Bakayoko: ‘The best of me is yet to come’
24 October at 16:15AC Milan are in a turbulent period; having lost to Inter Milan 1-0 on Sunday evening and reports in the press that head coach Rino Gattuso’s head could be on the chopping block. The Rossoneri have a chance to redeem themselves on Thursday evening as they face off against Real Betis in the Europa League. Speaking ahead of the clash, French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea at Milan, gave his thoughts:
“I was very well received, there's a good group here, the placement went very well, I'm trying to adapt to the team's playing style. The best of me is yet to come, I will grow a little bit more, but I already see improvements. The Bakayoko of Monaco? Years have passed, so many things have changed, this is a new football and a new league. I'm trying to give my best, with time you will review the Bakayoko you speak of.
“Tomorrow will be a difficult match, Betis is a good team, it will be important to win to try to get the nine points for the qualification. Derby? We are disappointed, losing at the last minute is never easy to digest. It's part of life, now we're focused on tomorrow's game.”
