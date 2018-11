Milan, Bakayoko: "We want to win for the Ucl..."

AC Milan will soon be playing against Udinese as Tiémoué Bakayoko spoke to Milan TV before the game: " We have to win tonight, it's an important game for us. We saw Lazio's score so it's important for us to respond. We want to win tonight for our UCL dreams. Playing time? For me it's important to play. I want to stay calm and I know the coach has faith in me...".



