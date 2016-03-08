Milan, Benfica not interested in Andre Silva
30 August at 14:15Benfica are not interested in acquiring 23-year-old Portuguese striker André Silva. According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, the coach of the Águias Bruno Lage is not convinced of the young striker’s abilities and expressed a negative opinion of the Rossoneri striker and so the Portuguese side will not be the destination of Andre Silva, who has had a long summer full of speculation.
Also linked with Valencia earlier in the summer, the forward has failed to find a new home and with the transfer window closing on 2nd of September, may have to stay in Milan after all. Last season Silva was on loan with Sevilla and started strong, scoring seven goals in his first seven games, but only scoring twice more for the remainder of the season, leading to the Spanish side to send him back to Milan. Unless another club appears over the weekend, it appears that the 23-year-old will be wearing red and black again this season.
Apollo Heyes
