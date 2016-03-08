Milan, Bennacer has the highest dribbling success rate in Europe's top 5 leagues
13 November at 16:30Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is one of the best midfielders in Europe so far this season for dribbling, according to statistics gathered by WhoScored via Calciomercato.com today.
The statistics show that out of 310 players who have made at least 20 dribbles in the top five leagues in Europe, the 21-year-old Algerian has the highest success rate with 92.3%. This shows that the Rossoneri midfielder will only continue to grow and improve with Milan. He has made eight appearances so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
