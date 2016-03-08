Milan, Bennacer: 'Inter are stronger? We'll see on the pitch...'

Milan are preparing for an intercity derby against a strong Inter side and among those who are desperate to start, and impress coach Marco Giampaolo is new arrival 21-year-old Algerian Ismael Bennacer, who was on the bench in Milan’s last game against Verona.The player spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com about his thoughts.“It was all so fast. I've already worked with my teammates and the coach; we're working and growing. I'm personally happy, it's a great challenge for me. Was it bad that I was on the bench against Verona after the good performance with Brescia? No, that's normal. I'm available, I haven't played because I have, I have to work and I'm new. Biglia is back, he's a great player and I have to learn a lot from him. That's football. What can I learn from Lucas? He's 33 years old and knows what he has to do on the pitch when we have the ball and when we don't. He's always focused until the end, we're not the same and it's good for us because I can learn a lot, what he has and what I don't have.”Talking about the upcoming derby, Bennacer realised the importance of the derby for the Rossoneri fans and the city of Milan."We all have to think the same way in the game, the derby is more important for our fans maybe, but for us it's a three-point game. Milan-Inter is a game that all the players would like to play. You can't say that there's one team stronger than the other, we'll see on the pitch. We have to win because this game is the first big test, Inter are a great team and we'll see what we do on Saturday.”Apollo Heyes