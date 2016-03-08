Milan, Bennacer to start against Parma instead of Biglia
29 November at 18:30Milan defensive midfielder Ismael Bennacer will return to the Rossoneri’s starting eleven in their game against Parma this weekend, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli prefers the 21-year-old Algerian over 33-year-old Argentine Lucas Biglia, and therefore will start Bennacer against Parma. The Algerian has made eight appearances for the Rossoneri so far this season, impressing when given the chance. He is contracted to Milan until 2024.
Apollo Heyes
