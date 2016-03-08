Milan, Benzema gives his approval to Mirabelli as talks are ongoing
20 July at 23:50AC Milan are interested in signing a "big" striker this summer as they have been rumored to be interested in Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain and Ciro Immobile just to name a few. According to Sky Sport, there is a new name as Milan seemingly have a lot of interest in Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. According to Sky Sport, the player's entourage met with Mirabelli and Rino Gattuso last week as Karim Benzema gave his approval on a potential move. He currently makes 9 million euros per season as his salary shouldn't be a big problem for the rossoneri.
There is seemingly a gentlement agreement between Benzema and Florentino Perez that could see him leave already this summer. It remains to be seen how much Real Madrid would want to get out of a Benzema transfer as Milan will first have to wait and see what will happen concerning their new management. Time will tell as we should know more soon...
Go to comments