Milan bid to Real Madrid for Benzema

12 November at 22:28
According to Don Balón, Milan have sent an offer this week to Real Madrid for Karim Benzema, born in 1987, striker of the 'Merengues' that the Rossoneri had already followed, concretely, during the last summer. The proposal arrived on the table of the President of the 'Blancos', Florentino Pérez, would amount to about € 65 million : the Italian club would also be willing to give the salary (high) that currently the French number 9 receives in the Spanish capital city.

Benzema, again according to the information of our Spanish colleagues, would have rejected the Rossoneri proposal, as he intends to respect the contract that binds him to Real Madrid until 30 June 2021. Real Madrid, on the other hand, would prefer to include it, in the summer, in an exchange with Inter to get to Mauro Icardi.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

