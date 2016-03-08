Milan, Biglia agent: 'He is not interested in other offers'
15 October at 17:15The agent of Lucas Biglia has revealed that the Argentine midfielder is not interested in any other offers that come his way and he is fully focused on the rossoneri.
Biglia joined Milan from Lazio in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 17 million euros but he has not exactly been a regular starter for the rossoneri. He did make 37 appearances in all competitions in his first season, but he struggled with injuries last season.
In an interview that Biglia gave to Calcio Today, he talked about his client's future and revealed that he feels very happy and satisfied at the San Siro currently.
He said: "I follow what Biglia says. He chooses with his heart, he has the plug on only for Milan. He wants to do his best with this shirt.
"He told me that he is super concentrated and that he has a goal to play a great season with the Rossoneri and that he is not interested in other offers. At the end of the season we will see what to do, there is no hurry."
He revealed that Milan did hold talks about Biglia's future in the summer and they were positive about what the future had in store for the Argentina international.
"I talked to the company in the summer and they told me clearly to believe in Biglia, the facts prove it. The market rumors are always there but Lucas has only Milan in his head."
This season, the 33-year-old former Lazio man has made three starts for the rossoneri this season. He has taken some criticism as well and he could be expected to play an important role in the heart of the park for the club.
Biglia has worked under new Milan manager Stefano Pioli during their days together at Lazio.
