Midfield star reveals AC Milan target this season

Lucas Biglia spoke to Sky Sport about AC Milan, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"I feel well here and I think I am now more comfortable. I am now fully focused on Milan and I want to give it my all game in and game out. Untouchable? I don't know about that but I have to thank Rino and the staff for their support. I was hurt often last year but I now want to prove my worth. Objectives? We want to think about the UCL. This is our goal and we will try hard to reach it. We want to improve on our results of last season and we are confident that we can do so. Future? I would like to renew my contract with Milan, I feel good here...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com right here right now.