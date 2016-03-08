Milan, Biglia reveals how Rossoneri must improve

AC Milan fell to a 2-0 defeat to rivals Inter Milan at San Siro last night, with Rossoneri midfielder Lucas Biglia speaking to Milan TV about how his side must improve:



"​There is great disappointment, we conceded an unlucky goal, then we lost space and we conceded again. We need to improve, we need more wickedness in pressing.



"Few shots on goal? If you don't take possession of the ball and no balls come to those in front of us, we struggle. The concepts are clear, we need to improve.



"Leao? Young and strong, I'm happy for him and he can give us a big hand."