Milan, Biglia's contract may be terminated early in January
04 September at 13:15According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the future of Lucas Biglia is in doubt. The 33-year-old midfielder’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Milan could choose to let him leave early in the winter transfer window with the option of an early contract termination. If the Rossoneri cannot find a suitor for the player, they may consider this option as the midfielder is not considered important to the Rossoneri’s project.
Apollo Heyes
