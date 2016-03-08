Milan, Biglia: ‘The yellow affected me, I spoke to Nainggolan’
21 October at 23:45AC Milan suffered a 1-0 loss to fierce city rivals Inter Milan this evening, with Mauro Icardi scoring a stoppage time winner to give the Nerazzurri all three points and, perhaps more importantly, the bragging rights and momentum that comes with a big derby victory. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia gave his thoughts on the game, including on his challenge with Radja Nainggolan which has left the Belgian injured and likely to miss Inter’s game against Barcelona.
“The result? It certainly burns, I think it should have been a draw, we made a mistake last time and it cost us dear, we have a clear goal and we have to get to that, we have to keep working.
“Nainggolan? I went to talk to him, it was a 50/50, it can happen. They could do better with Var, I talked to the referee but it ends here- I do not have to judge. I had to play 70 minutes with yellow. I went to talk to Radja at the end of the match”
“The match? We had a strong team in front of us, they wanted to force the play and when we start making mistakes we lose confidence, we have to keep working, now we think about the Europa League.”
