Milan’s board meeting will go ahead today with a number of issues to be dealt with: the voluntary agreement with UEFA, Kaka’s role,

The Rossoneri have a couple of names in mind, with the Gazidis-Gandini pair featuring prominently to run the club this season. Trouble is, Arsenal’s man still has reservations about the club, which is keeping the Roma executive in standby, too.

Milan are hoping to solve that by early September, while they are also hoping to enter into another voluntary agreement with UEFA, seeing as the club changed hands recently, ending up being acquired by the Elliott Fund.

Kaka, for his part, should be in Milan tomorrow according to the Gazzetta, and is ready to essentially play the intern role at the San Siro.

“I need to study, to reconnoiter the terrain, but in future I’d like to do something more for Milan” were his words in his recent press conference.

What will the former No.10 end up doing?

