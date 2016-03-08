Milan, Boban and Maldini to come under scrutiny
08 October at 16:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban and Technical Director Paolo Maldini are likely to come under scrutiny of the club owners at the end of the season, as per Corriere dello Sport.
Milan has recently sacked manager Marco Giampaolo after the club’s horrendous start to their new campaign where they suffered four defeats in the first seven league matches.
However, as per the latest report, both Boban and Maldini’s performance will also going to be evaluated at the end of the season by the Elliott Management Corporation who currently owns the Rossoneri.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments