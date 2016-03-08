Milan: Boban, Maldini unsure of Ibrahimovic’s arrival
17 December at 12:25Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s Directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are uncertain whether veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will join the club in the near future, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Milan-based club in the January transfer window on an 18-month deal when he will become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end.
As per the latest report, Milan’s Directors Maldini and Boban are now unsure whether the former Sweden international will join the club in the January transfer window due to his delay in decision making.
The report stated that both individuals believe that with every passing day, the deal is become unlikelier because the former Manchester United striker is at the twilight of his career and he has not played any professional football since the October.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments