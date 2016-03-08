Milan-Bologna 2-1 FT, Suso and Borini allow Milan to get back into the UCL race

06 May at 23:15
AC Milan managed to clinch all three points against Bologna at the San Siro, although it certainly wasn’t easy for the Rossoneri. For once, they took their chances and managed to break the deadlock after Bologna had been on top in the first half, as Suso did brilliantly to find the back of the net. Borini doubled the lead in the second half, just seven minutes after coming on, following up on a rebound from Skorupski.

However, things got more complicated for the home side as their former player, Destro, halved the deficit in the 72nd minute. As if that wasn’t enough, Paqueta was sent off three minutes later after clashing with the referee. Milan eventually managed to ride the storm and grabbed an important win in the Champions League race.

AC Milan: Donnarumma: 7 Abate: 7,5 Zapata: 7 Musacchio: 6,5 Rodriguez: 7 Kessie: 7 Biglia: N/A Paqueta: 6,5 Suso: 7,5 Piatek: 6,5 Calhanoglu: 6,5 Mauri: 7 Borini: 7,5 Castillejo: N/A.

