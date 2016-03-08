Milan, Bonaventura aiming for the EUROs and new Milan contract
24 November at 13:41The light at the end of the tunnel. 412 days later, and a spectacular goal by Giacomo Bonaventura, marks “Jack’s” return to the league. Much has passed since 7 October 2018, when Milan beat Chievo 3-1 thanks to Jack. He was experiencing an incredible period: 3 goals in the first 8 games of the season, the first of which he scored against Napoli at the San Paolo in the first game of the season. By scoring that goal, Napoli became the team to which he scored the most goals in his career against: 5 goals. The goal of yesterday has the taste of liberation, testified by that unbridled exultation and intent on taking the embrace of the fans in his celebration. His fans have been waiting for him and they can't wait for him to take the team by the hand like he did last night.
Months and months spent in front of the TV suffering for his teammates and for not being able to do what he loves. No more nets but only knee operations, rehabilitation and the desire to return stronger than before. But Giacomo Bonaventura has broad shoulders and great willpower. Against Napoli he showed a masterful performance: Pioli placed him in in the front three, wide on the left, where pitch and quality plays. Jack is well physically and mentally and brings the challenge to Calhanoglu for a starting place. Jack also comes back as the leader of this Milan team.
Bonaventura said yesterday to TuttoMercatoWeb (via CalcioMercato.com): “My contract expires? Let's see. My agent Mino Raiola will take care of that. There’s the EUROs. He will speak outside the field and I will have to try to get myself taken into consideration by the coach Mancini". Almost enigmatic about the future, Bonaventura clearly said he would aim for a place for Euro 2020. He knows that this goal only goes through performances like those of last night. Another goal has also been set: to convince Milan to renew the contract expiring in July.
@MaaxiAngelo
