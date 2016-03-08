Milan: Bonaventura faces competition, Calhanoglu on the out?

After rediscovering himself against Napoli last week, 'Jack' will no doubt be looking to integrate himself back in the regular starting XI for AC Milan.



Facing competition though, Hakan Calhanoglu is ready to take back a place in Milan after missing the last match against Napoli via suspension. The last training sessions before the delicate trip to Parma on Sunday will be particularly important for Stefano Pioli , because they will help the Rossoneri coach to solve the final doubts regarding the fitness levels of his players.



Giacomo Bonaventura however, should get the nod on the left hand side of the midfield. A full week of physical and mental recovery would have served last weeks goalscorer well, and the former Atalanta man can be fundamental to the resurgence of Milan's campaign.



A player of rare football intelligence and enormous flexibility in tactical terms ,but whose return to the starting side could pose doubts over the role of Calhanoglu .



Considering also the recent Krunic explosion, Pioli now has three solutions for two roles: abundance problems that any coach would like to have and that can only be useful in such a delicate phase of the season, in which the Rossoneri desperately need to win.



The Turkish number ten is looking to get his season back on track to either cement a first team spot, or gain a transfer and because of this will have an extra incentive for this match.



Boban and Maldini have already rejected Galatasary, who deemed their offer not satisfactory from an economic point of view.



Whilst the player himself has not expressed the will to leave Milan and Italy immediately, except for destinations of equal level or higher and making sure that Milan eventually collects a figure that does not involve a capital loss in the balance sheet.



Anthony Privetera