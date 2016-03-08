Milan, Bonaventura hails 'important victory'

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura returned to the field for the match against Genoa tonight, after nearly a year out through injury. The Rossoneri snatched three points with a 2-1 win, fighting back from a goal down and goalkeeper Pepe Reina saving a last minute penalty to deny the Rossoblu a point.



Speaking to DAZN after the game, Bonaventura said:



'​Important victory after negative performances. Today it was important to win but we must and we can do better.



'​We are a team with many young people and when there is a little pressure it is not easy to play. But we must get used to it and try to make the best of ourselves.



'​It was hard to sit out but I'm fine now, I missed the field, I worked a lot in these past few months. The knee is fine and I feel good. Now it's just a matter of playing and I'll be better than before.



'​It is clear that someone who has more experience must make himself heard, but here we are all responsible. If we concede goals in the first half we must do everything to recover. Today we succeeded but we have to do many things better and we will work to improve.'