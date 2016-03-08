Milan, Bonaventura: 'Happy with Pioli, a great memory of Mihajlovic'

Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura released these words to Milan TV's microphones :



At this moment : "I'm back, I'm happy with the way things are going. I feel good and I have to go on like this".



On goals scored: "We hope to score a lot, for a midfielder it is important to reach the goal. The coach on some occasions asks us to throw ourselves in, in others to stay and play more. Obviously the more goals the midfielders make, the better the team ".



On the goal against Napoli: "I hope to continue like this and to make other important goals. That against Napoli was an important goal for the team. Before the match I was a bit tense, but the goal was a liberation".



On Pioli : "I get along very well with him, we all believe in his work. He always spurs us, he always asks us so much, it's not always easy, but we want to do well and we believe in the work he proposes. just grow ". On the group: " It is important to be out of the field, but above all in the field. It is there that matches are won, you have to be prepared for the best. Clearly being together is out of the field helps, but the field remains the most important thing." On Bologna:



On Mihajlovic : "He left a great memory here. He managed to create a beautiful environment. He was a character trainer, but when he confronted us he was a man of great heart. He gave everyone for his players. He was here only a year, but he taught us a lot. I have a beautiful memory of the coach ".



On the National team: "I hope to return to the national team. A year ago I suffered from the knee and could not express myself 100%, but I was called up anyway. If I work with determination, I will be able to recover what I deserve in both Milan and the national team".



On Caldara: "Mattia will definitely return to his levels. For these things it takes time, I too, when I underwent surgery, told me that time and patience was needed. These periods in which you do not play are needed to become stronger at the level mental".



On Theo Hernandez : "He has great physical strength, even technically he is strong. The future is his".





Anthony Privetera