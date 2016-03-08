Milan, Bonaventura has made up his mind about his future
27 November at 19:00Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is happy at AC Milan and would like to renew his contract with the club, according to a report from the online edition of la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Italian midfielder, who missed the majority of last season thanks to a serious knee injury, is keen to renew his contract with the Rossoneri, set to expire next June. Some rumours have linked Bonaventura to a move to Spain, but the player is happy to remain in Milan.
Apollo Heyes
