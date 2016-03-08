Milan, Bonaventura has made up his mind about his future

Bonaventura Milan panchina
27 November at 19:00
Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is happy at AC Milan and would like to renew his contract with the club, according to a report from the online edition of la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the 30-year-old Italian midfielder, who missed the majority of last season thanks to a serious knee injury, is keen to renew his contract with the Rossoneri, set to expire next June. Some rumours have linked Bonaventura to a move to Spain, but the player is happy to remain in Milan.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.