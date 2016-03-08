Milan, Bonaventura wants renewal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a new AC Milan player or rather he will be from January 2 when he completes the ritual medical examinations preparatory to signing.A return strongly desired by the Rossoneri managers who, now, will have to concentrate on other operations both to further replenish the squad available for Stefano Pioli, and to cement the current staff.In particular , the negotiation for the renewal of Giacomo Bonaventura's contract has become urgent.The midfielder from the Marche region has no doubts and wants to stay with the Rossoneri, with a desire to renew the contract due at the end of the season as soon as possible.The next 10 days will therefore be crucial, even if the negotiation is by no means at a good point. Clubs such as Fiorentina and Napoli are keeping tabs on Jack, who really does not want to leave Milan.As said there is distance between the parties indeed, there has not yet been a real negotiation with the agent Mino Raiola . The Ibrahimovic deal could help in relations between the parties, but the request for a long contract with a substantial increase in the engagement is at this time prohibitive for Milan.This is due to the club struggling with a budget that, instead of increasing the number of engagements, should instead reduce it. Bonaventura does not want to arrive in February with his future hanging in the balance and a meeting is already scheduled, will it be enough to calm the waters?Anthony Privetera